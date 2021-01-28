Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells $69,247.29 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Epizyme stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

