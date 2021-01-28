Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 300 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $24,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,809,935.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.