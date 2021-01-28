CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 80,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,615,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,649,880.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,330.00.

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The firm has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a P/E ratio of -203.33.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

