Private Capital Group LLC Buys 538 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

