Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

TSCO stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

