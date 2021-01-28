Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $393.34 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.49 and a 200-day moving average of $385.71.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

