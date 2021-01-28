Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

