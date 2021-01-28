The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,431,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

