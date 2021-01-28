Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 5,828 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 198,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $355.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

