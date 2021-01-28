SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Sells 21,664 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,376,423.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

NYSE SLQT opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

