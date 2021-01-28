SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Sells 21,664 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,376,423.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.
NYSE SLQT opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
