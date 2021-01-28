La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) COO Darrell Dewain Edwards Sells 17,365 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darrell Dewain Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76.

LZB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

