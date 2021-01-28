V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

