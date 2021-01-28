Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

