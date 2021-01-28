V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

