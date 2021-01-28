Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 9,917 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 51,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

