Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,057 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

