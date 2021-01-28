Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 111,528 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 147,189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

