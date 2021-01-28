IFP Advisors Inc Invests $1.43 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.