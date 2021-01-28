IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $108.54 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

