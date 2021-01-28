SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 231.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

