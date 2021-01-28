Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.