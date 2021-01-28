Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $227,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $312.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

