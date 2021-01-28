Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.26.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,562,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

