Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

