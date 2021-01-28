The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,700 ($74.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £71.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,783.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,013.81.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

