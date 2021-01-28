easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 877.53 ($11.46).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 708 ($9.25) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 658.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

