Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 567,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 452,846 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

MNST stock opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

