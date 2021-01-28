IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,582 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

