$2.83 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,420,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

