IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

