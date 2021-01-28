IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.