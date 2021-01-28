Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $219.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

