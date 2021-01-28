Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.