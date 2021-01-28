IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

