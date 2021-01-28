Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3,501.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,704,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,426,000 after purchasing an additional 948,873 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

