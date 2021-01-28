William B. Noble Sells 583 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WD-40 stock opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.85. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $332.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

