Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $110,400.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lenore Lillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

