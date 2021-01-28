Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Insider Sells 4,184 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

