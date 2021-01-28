Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 6,623 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $205,445.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

