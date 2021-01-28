Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 303,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,108,529 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,179.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

