Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

