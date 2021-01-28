Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey B. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00.

Shares of KFRC opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $961.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

