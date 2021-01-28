National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

