Truist Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $184.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

