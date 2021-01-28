Truist Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $95.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Rapid7 stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $2,641,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

