Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.51, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

