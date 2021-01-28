Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB opened at $37.54 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

