Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

