Calton & Associates Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $153.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

