Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

